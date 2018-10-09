Workers strike at Heineken South Africa, firm says operations unaffected

The beer and cider maker said the workers are protesting over poor conditions at a shelter provided for bottle sorters stationed at the Sedibeng Brewery. The firm said it had improved the shelter.

JOHANNESBURG - Heineken South Africa said on Tuesday workers contracted to a company that provides it with logistics services were on strike at its Sedibeng Brewery but the work stoppage had caused minimal disruptions.

The beer and cider maker said the workers, who are employed by Imperial Managed Logistics, are protesting over poor conditions at a shelter provided for bottle sorters stationed at the Sedibeng Brewery. The firm said it had improved the shelter.

The striking workers could not be reached for comment.

Heineken said the strike should be discontinued after a labour court ruled earlier on Tuesday in favour of Imperial to interdict the strike, which started at 0400 GMT.

The maker of Windhoek and Miller Genuine Draft added that it will continue to monitor the situation.

Heineken’s R3.5 billion Sedibeng brewery, located in the south of Johannesburg, was launched in 2010 ($1 = 15.0395).