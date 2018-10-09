We expect progress at October EU meeting - Dominic Raab

Trump's UN envoy Nikki Haley quits, denies 2020 ambitions
Dominic Raab described it as an important milestone in the process of leaving the bloc.
LONDON - British Brexit minister Dominic Raab said on Tuesday he expected to make some progress in negotiations at a summit of European Union leaders next week, describing it as an important milestone in the process of leaving the bloc.
“The October council next week, of course, will be an important milestone - we expect that to be a moment where we will make some progress,” Raab told parliament.
