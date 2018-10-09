Popular Topics
[WATCH LIVE] President Ramaphosa accepts Nhlanhla Nene's resignation

The president is making a public statement on developments surrounding Nhlanhla Nene.

President Cyril Ramaphosa. Picture: @SAgovnews/Twitter
President Cyril Ramaphosa. Picture: @SAgovnews/Twitter
10 minutes ago

TUYNHUYS - President Cyril Ramaphosa is making a public statement on developments surrounding Nhlanhla Nene's future.

The president says he has accepted Nene's resignation as Finance Minister.

WATCH LIVE: President Ramaphosa on Nhlanhla Nene

Earlier on Tuesday the Presidency confirmed that Ramaphosa and Nene spoke on Sunday about the implications of the finance minister’s revelations at the state capture commission.

Nene revealed last week that he visited the Gupta family’s Saxonwold home on four occasions when he was still deputy finance minister, contradicting a 2016 interview in which he said he only bumped into the family during public gatherings.

More details to follow.

Timeline

