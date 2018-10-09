UCT recounts successes under VC Phakeng as she marks 100 days

Professor Mamokgethi Phakeng took over the role on 1 July 2018, succeeding her predecessor Max Price.

JOHANNESBURG - The University of Cape Town (UCT)'s Vice-Chancellor Professor Mamokgethi Phakeng on Tuesday marks 100 days since her appointment.

Phakeng took over the role on 1 July 2018, succeeding her predecessor Max Price.

UCT is marking the occasion with a look back at some of what has been achieved during her tenure.

One important step that the university has taken is the launch of the Inclusivity Policy for Sexual Orientation. The policy aims to create a campus environment that is free from discrimination in all spheres, including teaching content and language, the university’s code of conduct, and culture.

"It helps us examine the way members of the campus community teach, communicate and engage with one another in creating an inclusive culture on campus for sexually diverse populations," UCT said.

UCT’s performance in the 2019 Times Higher Education (THE) WorldUniversity Rankings saw the university climbing 15 places from 171st in 2017 to 156th position this year.

Phakeng recently proposed the establishment of the Futures Think Tank, which will consider the implications of global challenges – such as climate change, the fourth industrial revolution, artificial intelligence and global migration – for universities and society as a whole.

Phakeng pledged to donate 10% of her salary every month to the vice-chancellor’s Student Support Fund.