UCT recounts successes under VC Phakeng as she marks 100 days

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 30°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 31°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 29°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 29°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 30°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 31°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 33°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 32°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 33°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 30°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 31°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 32°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 32°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 30°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 32°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 19°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 19°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 19°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 16°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 16°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 31°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 32°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 33°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 34°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 32°C
  • 19°C
  • Sun
  • 34°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 31°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 32°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 33°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 32°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 29°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 30°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 29°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 16°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 10°C
Go

UCT recounts successes under VC Phakeng as she marks 100 days

Professor Mamokgethi Phakeng took over the role on 1 July 2018, succeeding her predecessor Max Price.

UCT Vice-Chancellor Professor Mamokgethi Phakeng. Picture: @FabAcademic/Twitter
UCT Vice-Chancellor Professor Mamokgethi Phakeng. Picture: @FabAcademic/Twitter
27 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - The University of Cape Town (UCT)'s Vice-Chancellor Professor Mamokgethi Phakeng on Tuesday marks 100 days since her appointment.

Phakeng took over the role on 1 July 2018, succeeding her predecessor Max Price.

UCT is marking the occasion with a look back at some of what has been achieved during her tenure.

One important step that the university has taken is the launch of the Inclusivity Policy for Sexual Orientation. The policy aims to create a campus environment that is free from discrimination in all spheres, including teaching content and language, the university’s code of conduct, and culture.

"It helps us examine the way members of the campus community teach, communicate and engage with one another in creating an inclusive culture on campus for sexually diverse populations," UCT said.

UCT’s performance in the 2019 Times Higher Education (THE) WorldUniversity Rankings saw the university climbing 15 places from 171st in 2017 to 156th position this year.

Phakeng recently proposed the establishment of the Futures Think Tank, which will consider the implications of global challenges – such as climate change, the fourth industrial revolution, artificial intelligence and global migration – for universities and society as a whole.

Phakeng pledged to donate 10% of her salary every month to the vice-chancellor’s Student Support Fund.

Timeline

Popular in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA