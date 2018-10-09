2 trains on fire at CT station

In total, six carriages are alight at platforms 17 and 18.

CAPE TOWN - Two trains have been burning at Cape Town station on Tuesday.

In total, six carriages are alight at platforms 17 and 18. Four fire engines and 24 firefighters are in attendance.

The smell of smoke is heavy at Cape Town train station where firefighters, paramedics and safety officers are on the scene.

Officials have blocked off the section where two trains were set alight.

Frustrated commuters waiting to take a train home says they have had enough and need Metrorail to put a safety plan in place.

No injuries have been confirmed.

There have been train fires on an almost weekly basis across the city and Metrorail has in most cases confirmed it believes arson is at play.

Authorities have been struggling to make arrests and have hatched several plans to deal with the problem and other safety and security concerns on the rail network.

The Passenger Rail Agency has suspended all train services in Cape Town.

The announcement was made at Parliament on Tuesday afternoon.

It follows two trains fires at Cape Town station.

Prasa says no trains will be allowed inbound or outbound until further notice.

#Trainfire Three carriages on platforms 17 and 18 were damaged in the fire this afternoon. KP pic.twitter.com/McKPGZQgNA — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) October 9, 2018