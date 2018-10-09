Trump's UN envoy Nikki Haley quits, denies 2020 ambitions
Haley (46) is the latest in a long line of high-profile departures from the Trump administration.
WASHINGTON - The US ambassador to the United Nations, Nikki Haley, announced on Tuesday she is resigning, and immediately denied she was preparing to challenge President Donald Trump in the 2020 presidential election.
Sitting beside Trump in the Oval Office, Haley said her 18-month stint at the United Nations had been “an honour of a lifetime” and said she would stay on until the end of the year.
Haley (46) is the latest in a long line of high-profile departures from the administration, such as former Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, who was fired in March, and Steve Bannon, Trump’s chief strategist, who left in August 2017.
Describing her time at the United Nations as “fantastic” and “incredible,” Trump said he had accepted Haley’s resignation and would name her successor within two or three weeks.
A former governor of South Carolina who is the daughter of Indian immigrants, Haley is a rising star in the Republican Party and is often mentioned as a possible candidate for the 2020 presidential elections.
But she said on Tuesday she would not be running and would campaign for Trump. “No, I am not running for 2020.” she said.
Echoing previous statements from Trump, Haley said the United States under his presidency is now respected around the world.
“Now the United States is respected. Countries may not like what we do, but they respect what we do. They know that if we say we’re going to do something, we follow it through,” she said.
Haley has been the face of Trump’s “America First” policy at the United Nations, steering the US withdrawal from several UN programs and ardently defending his hard-line policies against Iran and North Korea over their nuclear programs.
“She has done an incredible job. She is a fantastic person, very importantly, but she also is somebody that gets it,” Trump said on Tuesday. She told Trump around six months ago that she was thinking of quitting by the end this year “to take a little time off,” he said.
“She’s done a fantastic job and we’ve done a fantastic job together. We’ve solved a lot of problems and we’re in the process of solving a lot of problems,” he said.
Haley discussed her resignation with Trump last week when she visited him at the White House, Axios news site reported.
Her UN counterparts described her as charming and yet very tough. She saw herself as a fighter.
“I don’t see (my role) as pushing an ‘America First’ policy, I see it as defending America because every day I feel like I put body armour on. I just don’t know who I’m fighting that day,” Haley told Reuters earlier this year.
Popular in World
-
Indonesian authorities bar all foreign aid workers from disaster sites
-
Body found inside plane days after it ditched into Pacific lagoon
-
US Ambassador to United Nations Nikki Haley resigns - source
-
White tiger kills Japan zookeeper in rare attack
-
China’s role as a conflict mediator is growing fast. Here's why
-
[WATCH] Daniels shares XXX details of alleged Trump affair in book
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.