Go

Train fires occurring during Prasa Parly briefing ‘no coincidence’

Prasa board chairperson Khanyisile Kweyama says last time they met with Parliament, two trains were torched in Cape Town.

Thick clouds of smoke could be seen in the Cape Town CBD as another two trains were alight at Cape Town Station. Picture: Cindy Archillies/EWN
36 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (Prasa) says it’s no coincidence that Tuesday’s train fires took place while it was briefing Parliament in Cape Town.

The rail agency has outlined its new turnaround strategy to the transport committee.

At the same time, another train has been torched at Cape Town station.

Prasa board chairperson Khanyisile Kweyama says last time they met with Parliament, two trains were torched in Cape Town.

Kweyama says she doesn’t believe Tuesday’s incident is a coincidence.

“The train burning in Western Cape, part of it could be arson, but we can’t dismiss the fact that it could be orchestrated. And for the first time today, there was also a train that burnt in Gauteng.”

In the 2017/2018 financial year, a third of Prasa’s fleet was vandalised.

Prasa says it has suffered losses in the region of R636 million due to train fires over the last three and a half years.

The Western Cape has contributed to 71% of these losses.

Comments

