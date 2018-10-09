Still too early to point out cause of Midrand fatal plane crash - SACCA

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 30°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 31°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 29°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 29°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 30°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 31°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 33°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 32°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 33°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 30°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 31°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 32°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 32°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 30°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 32°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 19°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 19°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 19°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 16°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 16°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 31°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 32°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 33°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 34°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 32°C
  • 19°C
  • Sun
  • 34°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 31°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 32°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 33°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 32°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 29°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 30°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 29°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 16°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 10°C
Go

Still too early to point out cause of Midrand fatal plane crash - SACCA

The light aircraft came down in a residential area in Vorna Valley on Monday killing the pilot and a gardener.

Forensics on the scene of a plane crash in Midrand but the scene remains closed to media and the public. Picture: Thomas Holder/EWN.
Forensics on the scene of a plane crash in Midrand but the scene remains closed to media and the public. Picture: Thomas Holder/EWN.
51 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - The South African Civil Aviation Authority (SACCA) says it is still too early to determine the cause of the fatal plane crash in Midrand.

The light aircraft came down in a residential area in Vorna Valley on Monday killing the pilot and a gardener.

Police handed their investigation over to the Civil Aviation Authority for further assessment.

The authority's Kabelo Ledwaba says it could take up to a year to finalise the probe.

“Any comment that seeks to indicate the cause of the accident, particularly at these early stages, will be pure speculation devoid of facts. It is important to note that the investigations can vary in complexity and may at times take significant time to complete.”

(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)

Timeline

Popular in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA