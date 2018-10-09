Still too early to point out cause of Midrand fatal plane crash - SACCA
The light aircraft came down in a residential area in Vorna Valley on Monday killing the pilot and a gardener.
JOHANNESBURG - The South African Civil Aviation Authority (SACCA) says it is still too early to determine the cause of the fatal plane crash in Midrand.
Police handed their investigation over to the Civil Aviation Authority for further assessment.
The authority's Kabelo Ledwaba says it could take up to a year to finalise the probe.
“Any comment that seeks to indicate the cause of the accident, particularly at these early stages, will be pure speculation devoid of facts. It is important to note that the investigations can vary in complexity and may at times take significant time to complete.”
(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)
