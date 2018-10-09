Popular Topics
Stats SA to help with land reform process

From next Monday, officials are to visit farmsteads countrywide embarking on a census of commercial farms.

Picture: Refilwe Thobega/EWN
Picture: Refilwe Thobega/EWN
23 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG – Statistics South Africa is to help with the country’s land reform process.

From next Monday, officials are to visit farmsteads countrywide embarking on a census of commercial farms.

The process seeks to determine the size of farms and what's being grown.

It's hoped that this will help potential investors make informed decisions if they're looking at ploughing money into agriculture.

Project director, Itani Magwaba, explains: “Individuals can use this information to make decisions about their own farming investments, on where and when they’ll invest.”

Timeline

