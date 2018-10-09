Sibya: Trumped-up case against me, Dramat has caused damage to Hawks
Former Gauteng Hawks boss Shadrack Sibiya says that the crime-fighting ability of the unit has been significantly damaged because of ongoing instability.
He was speaking at the High Court in Pretoria on Monday, after the State withdrew the case against him and former national Hawks head, Anwa Dramat.
The pair were accused of unlawfully expatriating several suspects to Zimbabwe eight years ago.
Hawks official, Lesley Maluleke, still faces the charges but has been given a month to make representations.
Sibiya says the trumped-up case against himself and Dramat has caused untold damage to the Hawks.
“The Hawks' machinery was really affected and it will take them a very long t me to really resuscitate what’s going on within the Hawks. Even now, there are certain cases, there’s not much expertise to deal with those cases.”
Ipid’s Moses Dlamini says there was simply no case against Sibiya and Dramat.
“What happened today confirms that our recommendations in 2015 were correct. The NPA should never have carried on with the case against General Sibiya and General Dramat.”
Maluleke returns to court next month.
(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)
