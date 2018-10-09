Popular Topics
Ramaphosa urges more people to testify at Zondo commission

The President says all allegations of wrongdoing need to be investigated.

President Cyril Ramaphosa. Picture: Cindy Archillies/EWN
President Cyril Ramaphosa. Picture: Cindy Archillies/EWN
51 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - President Cyril Ramaphosa has called on more people to come forward and testify at the state capture inquiry.

The President says all allegations of wrongdoing need to be investigated.

“It is critical that the Commission has the means and opportunity to effectively fulfil its mandate. In this process, no person should be above scrutiny, and all relevant and credible accusations of wrongdoing should be thoroughly investigated.”

He says people with information must take it to the Zondo Commission.

“It is incumbent upon any person who may have knowledge of any of the matters within the Commission’s mandate to provide that information to the Commission, to do so honestly and to do so fully.”

