Ramaphosa: Social & moral regeneration needed to end violence in SA

CAPE TOWN – President Cyril Ramaphosa says a social and moral regeneration is needed to end the violence in communities across the country.

The president also applauded communities for adopting a firm position against crime in their neighbourhoods over the past few weeks.

On Monday night, he delivered the keynote address at the 8th Annual Desmond and Leah Tutu International Peace Lecture held at the Artscape Theatre Complex in Cape Town.

Greeted by thunderous applause from his audience, Ramaphosa called on citizens to follow Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu’s example and strive for peace in society.

“We also commend communities that have taken action against social problems, such as teenage pregnancy, substance abuse, domestic violence, gangsterism and organised crime.”

Ramaphosa says communities, should join forces with religious, political and social formations to end these debilitating trends.

“From Bonteheuwel and Kensington to Westbury and Westdene, we need a social and moral regeneration that ends the violence of crime, the violence of poverty and the violence of despair.”

He also called for fundamental change in gender relations that will see women not being discriminated against, abused or exploited.

(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)