Ramaphosa keeping market uncertainty in mind amid Nhlanhla Nene matter

Presidency says Cyril Ramaphosa will move with speed to address the issues surrounding Finance Minister Nhlanhla Nene in order to create stability in the markets.

JOHANNESBURG - President Cyril Ramaphosa says he’s concerned about the uncertainty created in the markets by questions around the credibility and future of Finance Minister Nhlanhla Nene.

The president’s spokesperson Khusela Diko has confirmed to Eyewitness News on Tuesday afternoon that the minister did make a phone call to Ramaphosa on Sunday to discuss the implications of his testimony at the state capture commission.

Nene has come under fire after he revealed at the commission that he visited the Gupta family’s Saxonwold home on four occasions, contradicting his earlier statement during an interview with eNCA that he only bumped into members of the controversial family at public gatherings.

The Presidency won’t confirm or deny if during that telephone conversation between Nene and Ramaphosa the finance minister asked to be relieved of his duties.

What Diko is confirming though is that the president is considering what Nene told him.

She says the president will move with speed to address the issues surrounding the minister in order to create stability in the markets.

Diko has also revealed that following that telephone conversation on Sunday, Nene also sent official correspondence to the president.

