Radio presenter Rowena Baird remembered as brave, inspirational woman

Local
JOHANNESBURG - The South African National Editors’ Forum (Sanef) has described former SAfm presenter Rowena Baird as a brave woman who was inspirational to the media industry.
Baird passed away on Friday after a long battle with colon cancer.
Sanef chair Mahlatse Mahlase says the media industry has lost a giant.
“She was a formidable presenter. While her passing has saddened us, I also think we have to celebrate her bravery. She continued presenting while battling cancer. She was always inspirational.”
