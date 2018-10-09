President Ramaphosa confirms Tito Mboweni as new Finance Minister

The president has faced mounting calls to axe Nhlanhla Nene after he apologised on Friday for holding a series of meetings with the Guptas at their home and business.

CAPE TOWN - Eyewitness News has confirmed that former Reserve Bank Governor Tito Mboweni will replace Nhlanhla Nene as Finance Minister.

Earlier on Tuesday it was reported that President Cyril Ramaphosa was applying his mind to the implications of Nene's controversial testimony at the state capture commission of inquiry.

This was a direct contradiction with his earlier statement in which he had told eNCA that he only bumped into members of the controversial family at public gatherings.

The Presidency says Nene made a phone call to Ramaphosa on Sunday and followed with official correspondence.

More details to follow.