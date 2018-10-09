President Ramaphosa confirms Tito Mboweni as new Finance Minister

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 30°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 31°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 29°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 29°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 30°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 31°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 33°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 32°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 33°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 30°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 31°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 32°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 32°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 30°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 32°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 19°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 19°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 19°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 16°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 16°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 31°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 32°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 33°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 34°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 32°C
  • 19°C
  • Sun
  • 34°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 31°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 32°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 33°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 32°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 29°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 30°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 29°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 16°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 10°C
Go

President Ramaphosa confirms Tito Mboweni as new Finance Minister

The president has faced mounting calls to axe Nhlanhla Nene after he apologised on Friday for holding a series of meetings with the Guptas at their home and business.

FILE: Tito Mboweni in 1999. Picture: AFP.
FILE: Tito Mboweni in 1999. Picture: AFP.
29 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - Eyewitness News has confirmed that former Reserve Bank Governor Tito Mboweni will replace Nhlanhla Nene as Finance Minister.

Earlier on Tuesday it was reported that President Cyril Ramaphosa was applying his mind to the implications of Nene's controversial testimony at the state capture commission of inquiry.

Ramaphosa has faced mounting calls to axe Nene after he apologised on Friday for holding a series of meetings with the Guptas at their home and business.

This was a direct contradiction with his earlier statement in which he had told eNCA that he only bumped into members of the controversial family at public gatherings.

The Presidency says Nene made a phone call to Ramaphosa on Sunday and followed with official correspondence.

More details to follow.

Timeline

Popular in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA