President Ramaphosa confirms Tito Mboweni as new Finance Minister
The president has faced mounting calls to axe Nhlanhla Nene after he apologised on Friday for holding a series of meetings with the Guptas at their home and business.
CAPE TOWN - Eyewitness News has confirmed that former Reserve Bank Governor Tito Mboweni will replace Nhlanhla Nene as Finance Minister.
Earlier on Tuesday it was reported that President Cyril Ramaphosa was applying his mind to the implications of Nene's controversial testimony at the state capture commission of inquiry.
Ramaphosa has faced mounting calls to axe Nene after he apologised on Friday for holding a series of meetings with the Guptas at their home and business.
This was a direct contradiction with his earlier statement in which he had told eNCA that he only bumped into members of the controversial family at public gatherings.
The Presidency says Nene made a phone call to Ramaphosa on Sunday and followed with official correspondence.
More details to follow.
Popular in Local
-
PE woman who called employees 'monkeys' suspended
-
'Release of info no accident. EFF appears to back the Jacob Zuma faction'
-
Official in New Delhi removed from post for not approving Gupta workers visas?
-
Cyril Ramaphosa to make statement on Nhlanhla Nene at 4:30pm
-
Cele revokes Mbalula's VIP protection from police ministry
-
Gupta associate makes demands in exchange for testifying at Parly inquiry
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.