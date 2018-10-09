Presidency: Cyril Ramaphosa engaging with Nhlanhla Nene on his future
The Presidency has confirmed that President Cyril Ramaphosa and Finance Minister Nhlanhla Nene have engaged since Nene's testimony at the state capture commission of inquiry to decide on the way forward.
JOHANNESBURG - President Cyril Ramaphosa is applying his mind to the implications of Finance Minister Nhlanhla Nene's controversial testimony at the state capture commission of inquiry.
The Presidency has confirmed to Eyewitness News that Ramaphosa and Nene have been in talks since Sunday.
Ramaphosa has faced mounting calls to axe Nene after he apologised on Friday for holding a series of meeting with the Guptas at their home and business.
This was a direct contradiction with his earlier statement in which he had told eNCA that he only bumped into members of the controversial family at public gatherings.
The Presidency says Nene made a phone call to Ramaphosa on Sunday and followed with official correspondence.
However, spokesperson Khusela Diko would not be drawn on the details.
At the same time, the Public Protector says it will investigate whether the Finance Minister breached ethics guidelines over a state pension fund investment.
More details to follow.
Popular in Local
-
PE woman who called employees 'monkeys' suspended
-
'Release of info no accident. EFF appears to back the Jacob Zuma faction'
-
Cele revokes Mbalula's VIP protection from police ministry
-
Ramaphosa declines to take reporters' questions on Nene
-
Cosatu: Nene must pay the price for misleading South Africans
-
'Gauteng shutdown' representatives demonstrate outside JSE
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.