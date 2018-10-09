Presidency: Cyril Ramaphosa engaging with Nhlanhla Nene on his future

The Presidency has confirmed that President Cyril Ramaphosa and Finance Minister Nhlanhla Nene have engaged since Nene's testimony at the state capture commission of inquiry to decide on the way forward.

JOHANNESBURG - President Cyril Ramaphosa is applying his mind to the implications of Finance Minister Nhlanhla Nene's controversial testimony at the state capture commission of inquiry.

The Presidency has confirmed to Eyewitness News that Ramaphosa and Nene have been in talks since Sunday.

Ramaphosa has faced mounting calls to axe Nene after he apologised on Friday for holding a series of meeting with the Guptas at their home and business.

This was a direct contradiction with his earlier statement in which he had told eNCA that he only bumped into members of the controversial family at public gatherings.

The Presidency says Nene made a phone call to Ramaphosa on Sunday and followed with official correspondence.

However, spokesperson Khusela Diko would not be drawn on the details.

At the same time, the Public Protector says it will investigate whether the Finance Minister breached ethics guidelines over a state pension fund investment.

More details to follow.