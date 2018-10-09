Popular Topics
Go

Prasa working on improving trains, railway services

Prasa officials have been explaining its strategy to deal with rail-related crime, including arson attacks in Parliament.

FILE: Commuters ready themselves to board a train at Naledi station on 28 May 2018. Picture: Thomas Holder/EWN.
FILE: Commuters ready themselves to board a train at Naledi station on 28 May 2018. Picture: Thomas Holder/EWN.
one hour ago

CAPE TOWN - Parliament has heard that trains and rail infrastructure are the least secure in the Western Cape.

Prasa officials have been explaining its strategy to deal with rail-related crime, including arson attacks.

The railway company has lost nearly R636 million to train fires. In the Western Cape alone R451.6 million has gone up in flames.

Group CEO Sibusiso Sithole adds vandalism is the most prevalent in the Cape and Gauteng

Prasa board chairperson Khanyisile Kweyama has told Parliament’s transport committee that it has not been an easy task turning the ailing company around.

While Cape Town train station is burning, the Prasa board is on the firing line before Parliament’s transport committee less than 2 kilometres away.

Kweyama confirmed that she received information that platform 16 and 17 were on fire.

Kweyama says a suspect has been apprehended.

(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)

