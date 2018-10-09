Prasa working on improving trains, railway services

Prasa officials have been explaining its strategy to deal with rail-related crime, including arson attacks in Parliament.

CAPE TOWN - Parliament has heard that trains and rail infrastructure are the least secure in the Western Cape.

The railway company has lost nearly R636 million to train fires. In the Western Cape alone R451.6 million has gone up in flames.

Group CEO Sibusiso Sithole adds vandalism is the most prevalent in the Cape and Gauteng

Prasa board chairperson Khanyisile Kweyama has told Parliament’s transport committee that it has not been an easy task turning the ailing company around.

While Cape Town train station is burning, the Prasa board is on the firing line before Parliament’s transport committee less than 2 kilometres away.

#Trainfire Three carriages on platforms 17 and 18 were damaged in the fire this afternoon. KP pic.twitter.com/McKPGZQgNA — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) October 9, 2018

Kweyama confirmed that she received information that platform 16 and 17 were on fire.

Kweyama says a suspect has been apprehended.

#CTTrainFire #PRASA board chairperson Khanyisile Kweyama tells EWN a suspect has been caught, she says she’s getting the info as it comes through to her. MM — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) October 9, 2018

