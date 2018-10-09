Prasa, Railway Safety Regulator to meet over rail safety concerns
The Transport Department is facilitating the talks after the regulator moved to suspend the operators safety permit.
JOHANNESBURG - Officials from Prasa and the Railway Safety Regulator will meet in Cape Town on Tuesday to discuss rail safety concerns.
The Transport Department is facilitating the talks after the regulator moved to suspend the operator's safety permit.
It would only worsen Prasa’s headaches. The agency already has to contend with a growing list of issues from a collision last week between two trains in Johannesburg to arson attacks on infrastructure in Cape Town.
LISTEN: Prasa safety permit on the line
Judge Tintswalo Makhubele resigned as chairperson of Prasa in March after her appointment was found to be in breach of the judicial code of conduct, and Khanyisile Kweyama was appointed to replace her.
She will now have to address the safety concerns at the Metrorail train service which has been a constant challenge at the embattled railway agency.
Following the decision by the Railway Safety Regulator, Transport Minister Blade Nzimande has appealed to both Prasa and the regulator to settle this matter urgently out of court in the interests of commuters.
Spokesperson Ishmael Mnisi says: “Mr Nzimande believes both boards of the RSR and Prasa are capable of resolving an impasse cordially. The decision must not impact on the safe and secure Metrorail operation.”
The meeting on Tuesday will take place at the same time as the appearance by both parties in High Court in Pretoria.
