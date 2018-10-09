Paul O'Sullivan issues ultimatum to ‘Sunday Times’ to retract ‘fake’ stories
O'Sullivan identified three controversial narratives which had their genesis in the 'Sunday Times'.
JOHANNESBURG - Forensic consultant Paul O'Sullivan has issued an ultimatum to the Sunday Times to retract several stories he’s branded as fake news, or face a boycott campaign.
O'Sullivan was speaking on the Eusebius McKaiser Show earlier on Tuesday on Talk Radio 702 after publishing an open letter to the Sunday Times over the weekend.
The stories he wants retracted relate to activities at the South African Revenue Service (Sars), former Kwazulu-Natal Hawks boss Johan Booysen and his former subordinates, as well as former Hawks bosses Anwa Dramat and Shadrack Sibiya.
O'Sullivan identified three controversial narratives which had their genesis in the Sunday Times.
“Zimbabwe renditions, Sars rogue unit, [and] Cato Manor death squad.”
He says as a result of these stories, people were criminally charged, suspended or lost their jobs.
“I’ve given them seven days now, so next Sunday they either print a full front page retraction of those three narratives or we are going to start a campaign to boycott advertising spend on the 'Sunday Times'.”
Sunday Times editor Bongani Siqoko says they’ve made the decision not to respond to O'Sullivan.
LISTEN: Paul O'Sullivan goes after the Sunday Times
(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)
Popular in Politics
-
'Release of info no accident. EFF appears to back the Jacob Zuma faction'
-
President Ramaphosa confirms Tito Mboweni as new Finance Minister
-
Tito Mboweni 'accepted' & welcomed as new finance minister
-
How 'pensioner' Tito Mboweni keeps it lit on Twitter
-
Meet SA's new Finance Minister Tito Mboweni
-
Ramaphosa demands answers over Zuma secret meeting
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.