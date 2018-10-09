Paul O'Sullivan issues ultimatum to ‘Sunday Times’ to retract ‘fake’ stories

O'Sullivan identified three controversial narratives which had their genesis in the 'Sunday Times'.

JOHANNESBURG - Forensic consultant Paul O'Sullivan has issued an ultimatum to the Sunday Times to retract several stories he’s branded as fake news, or face a boycott campaign.

O'Sullivan was speaking on the Eusebius McKaiser Show earlier on Tuesday on Talk Radio 702 after publishing an open letter to the Sunday Times over the weekend.

The stories he wants retracted relate to activities at the South African Revenue Service (Sars), former Kwazulu-Natal Hawks boss Johan Booysen and his former subordinates, as well as former Hawks bosses Anwa Dramat and Shadrack Sibiya.

O'Sullivan identified three controversial narratives which had their genesis in the Sunday Times.

“Zimbabwe renditions, Sars rogue unit, [and] Cato Manor death squad.”

He says as a result of these stories, people were criminally charged, suspended or lost their jobs.

“I’ve given them seven days now, so next Sunday they either print a full front page retraction of those three narratives or we are going to start a campaign to boycott advertising spend on the 'Sunday Times'.”

Sunday Times editor Bongani Siqoko says they’ve made the decision not to respond to O'Sullivan.

