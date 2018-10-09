Pastor Omotoso, co-accused back in court for human trafficking case
Timothy Omotoso and his co-accused are answering to a rash of serious offences, including rape.
CAPE TOWN - A Durban-based televangelist and two others accused of human trafficking return to court on Tuesday after their defence tried to have charges against them dropped.
Timothy Omotoso and his co-accused are answering to a rash of serious offences, including rape.
They're standing trial in the Eastern Cape High Court. Omotoso, Zukiswa Sitho and Lusanda Sulani face almost 100 charges.
The trio's lawyer Peter Daubermann argued on Monday that the prosecution has failed to supply sufficient information and particulars on the charge sheet.
He adds that no date or locations of where the alleged offences had occurred is provided.
But the application was dismissed.
Omotoso was arrested last year at Port Elizabeth International Airport. Sitho and Sulani are charged with recruiting the pastor's victims who were sexually exploited.
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
Popular in Local
-
Cele revokes Mbalula's VIP protection from police ministry
-
Gautrain introduces midibus service in three areas
-
PE woman who called employees 'monkeys' suspended
-
Cosatu: Nene must pay the price for misleading South Africans
-
Two dead in Midrand plane crash
-
Ramaphosa demands answers over Zuma secret meeting
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.