Pastor Omotoso, co-accused back in court for human trafficking case

CAPE TOWN - A Durban-based televangelist and two others accused of human trafficking return to court on Tuesday after their defence tried to have charges against them dropped.

Timothy Omotoso and his co-accused are answering to a rash of serious offences, including rape.

They're standing trial in the Eastern Cape High Court. Omotoso, Zukiswa Sitho and Lusanda Sulani face almost 100 charges.

The trio's lawyer Peter Daubermann argued on Monday that the prosecution has failed to supply sufficient information and particulars on the charge sheet.

He adds that no date or locations of where the alleged offences had occurred is provided.

But the application was dismissed.

Omotoso was arrested last year at Port Elizabeth International Airport. Sitho and Sulani are charged with recruiting the pastor's victims who were sexually exploited.

