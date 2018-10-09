Parents of murdered Hanover Park teen heartbroken

The 19-year-old was walking to a shop opposite his family home in Surwood Walk at around 7 pm on Friday evening when he was caught in a hail of bullets fired by rival gangs.

CAPE TOWN – The parents of murdered Hanover Park teenager Ameerodien Noordien say they are heartbroken.

The 19-year-old was walking to a shop opposite his family home in Surwood Walk at around 7pm on Friday evening when he was caught in a hail of bullets fired by rival gangs.

Noordien was supposed to be laid to rest on Monday afternoon but he's only expected to be buried on Tuesday due to a backlog at the Salt River mortuary.

Desperate to live his life on the straight and narrow in a community gripped by deadly gang violence, Noordien joined disaster relief group Gift of the Givers.

When the 19-year-old wasn't at work, he was at home caring for his ill mother who receives daily dialysis treatment.

His emotional parents Moegamat-Alwie and Fatima Noordien describe their late son as a loving and caring person.

His father says the deceased's 16-year-old sister had accompanied him to the shop on Friday night and when he realised shots were being fired he managed to push her out of the way.

Ameerodien was not so lucky.

Gift of the Givers co-ordinator Ali Sablay, Noordien's mentor, has described him as a quiet and respectful young man who never missed a day of work and always carried out his tasks with a smile on his face.

(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)