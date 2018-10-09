Paint factory on fire in Booysens

Eyewitnesses have described hearing a loud explosion before the building caught fire.

JOHANNESBURG - The Johannesburg Emergency Services are on the scene of a fire at a paint factory in Booysens near the M1 south.

No injuries or fatalities have been reported.

Emergency services Robert Mulaudzi said: “We can confirm that we are attending to a factory on fire in Booysens. It is a paint factory. Firefighters are still extinguishing the fire and the cause of the fire is under investigation.”

