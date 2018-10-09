Outa joins calls for Ramaphosa to axe Nene

Outa is the latest organisation to criticise Finance Minister Nhlanhla Nene for lying about his meetings with the Guptas during his time as deputy Finance Minister.

JOHANNESBURG – The Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (Outa) has joined calls for President Cyril Ramaphosa to axe Finance Minister Nhlanhla Nene, saying it will set a good precedent for other leaders.

Outa is the latest organisation to criticise Nene for lying about his meetings with the Guptas during his time as deputy Finance Minister.

In 2016, he told eNCA that he only bumped into the controversial family at public gatherings but last week at the state capture commission of inquiry he changed his tune, admitting to meeting them on four occasions at their Saxonwold compound and business premises.

Outa's Wayne Duvenage says Nene has a dark cloud hanging over him.

“As much as we love Nene, and I’m really behind this man, but there’s too much going on here. Why was it necessary to lie and not tell the truth from the beginning? And I think we also need to look at the deals surrounding his son and the PIC.”

(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)