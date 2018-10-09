Official in New Delhi removed from post for not approving Gupta workers visas?
Ronald Steyn has told Parliament's inquiry into the naturalisation of the Gupta family that there were never any problems with his work.
CAPE TOWN - A Home Affairs official who was based at the High Commission in New Delhi has conceded that he might have been removed from his job there because he wasn't being compliant enough in approving visas for employees of Gupta companies.
Ronald Steyn was transferred to Germany after two years in India.
This is contrary to testimony given to the inquiry by his superior last month.
Steyn says he’s never met any of the Gupta family or their intermediary Ashu Chawla.
But he says Chawla did on occasion email or call him to ask about applications for work visas for Sahara Computers and Infinity Media.
Steyn says in the two years he was based at the New Delhi office; the High Commissioner would inquire about the visa progress for Gupta employees.
“The High Commissioner would follow up on them [and] enquire from me how far are they being processed…”
Steyn says he was never given reasons for his transfer to Germany, and he never asked. He’s since returned to South Africa.
WATCH: Parly probe into Gupta naturalisation resumes
(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)
