Numsa: Strike at Toyota plants to continue until workers' demands met
The National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa (Numsa) says its members will not go back to work until all their demands are met.
JOHANNESBURG – A strike at Toyota plants across the country is set to continue on Tuesday with workers demanding better working conditions.
The National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa (Numsa) says its members will not go back to work until all their demands are met.
They want the establishment of a transformation committee to oversee the recruitment process.
Workers are also demanding free consultations with the in-house medical staff.
Numsa's Phakamile Hlubi-Majola says: “We’ve also listed other demands in relation to the recruiting of workers’ bonus system and of course issues around apprentices and their transportation allowance.”
(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)
