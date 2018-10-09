North Korea's Kim invites Pope to Pyongyang, South Korea says

Gift of the Givers volunteers undeterred after 'quake shakes Palu
During the summit of the two leaders last month, Kim told Moon he wanted to invite the pope to North Korea, the spokesman added.
SEOUL – North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has invited Pope Francis to Pyongyang, South Korea’s presidential Blue House said on Tuesday.
South Korean President Moon Jae-in will deliver Kim’s invitation when he meets Francis next week during his trip to Europe, Blue House spokesperson Kim Eui-kyeom told a news briefing.
During the summit of the two leaders last month, Kim told Moon he wanted to invite the pope to North Korea, the spokesperson added.
