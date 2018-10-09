Sassa strike about service delivery, says Nehawu
Trade union Nehawu will lead the nationwide industrial action which starts on Wednesday.
BRAAMFONTEIN - The payment of social grants could be at risk should a strike among some Social Security Agency employees become a protracted one.
Trade union Nehawu will lead the nationwide industrial action which starts on Wednesday.
It has accused the agency of refusing to address problems arising from the migration of the payment system from Cash Paymaster Services to the Post Office.
The strike by Nehawu over the newly introduced biometric system may result in millions of beneficiaries not receiving their social grants if it’s not averted as soon as possible.
Nehawu’s general secretary Zola Saphetha says: “Our aim is to fast-track the resolution of that problem because this is a systematic problem which the management is paying less attention to.”
Saphetha says this strike is not about workers alone but the country’s most vulnerable citizens.
“The strike is about service delivery. This is a combination of workers’ issues and beneficiaries.”
Nehawu says the shutdown is a last resort to ensure stability and better services in the payment of social grants to millions of beneficiaries.
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
Popular in Local
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.