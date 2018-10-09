Sassa strike about service delivery, says Nehawu

Trade union Nehawu will lead the nationwide industrial action which starts on Wednesday.

BRAAMFONTEIN - The payment of social grants could be at risk should a strike among some Social Security Agency employees become a protracted one.

It has accused the agency of refusing to address problems arising from the migration of the payment system from Cash Paymaster Services to the Post Office.

The strike by Nehawu over the newly introduced biometric system may result in millions of beneficiaries not receiving their social grants if it’s not averted as soon as possible.

Nehawu’s general secretary Zola Saphetha says: “Our aim is to fast-track the resolution of that problem because this is a systematic problem which the management is paying less attention to.”

Saphetha says this strike is not about workers alone but the country’s most vulnerable citizens.

“The strike is about service delivery. This is a combination of workers’ issues and beneficiaries.”

Nehawu says the shutdown is a last resort to ensure stability and better services in the payment of social grants to millions of beneficiaries.

