Murdered Gift of the Givers volunteer laid to rest

CAPE TOWN - Murdered Hanover Park teenager Ameerodien Noordien has been laid to rest on Tuesday afternoon.

The 19-year-old was walking to a shop opposite his family home in Surwood Walk at around 7 pm on Friday evening when he was caught in a hail of bullets fired by rival gangs.

Noordien was supposed to be laid to rest on Monday afternoon, but the funeral was postponed to Tuesday due to a backlog at the mortuary.

On Monday, friends, relatives and community members gathered under a large white tent, erected outside the Noordien family's home, as police minister Bheki Cele addressed the crowd.

A resident who was one of the scores of people who rushed to the murder scene says Hanover Park is no place to raise a child.

“We want police to be visible in the area at all times not only when someone has been shot, like today.”

