Metrorail services resume at CT stations after 2 train fires

CAPE TOWN - Some Metrorail train services have resumed on Tuesday afternoon following a temporary suspension due to two train fires.

Mopping up operations have been underway on platforms 17 and 18 where six carriages were alight.

Commuters have been demanding answers from Metrorail officials.

They want to know about services and safety plans following Tuesday's temporary suspension of all operations in and out of Cape Town.

Community Safety MEC Dan Plato is also there and says the rail agency needs to take these issues seriously.

“We need finality and answers from military intelligence, police intelligence. I think police owe us the necessary answers.”

Plato is also concerned by the lack of arrests for the arson attacks.

No injuries have been reported.