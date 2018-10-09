[LISTEN] The best used cars to purchase in SA right now
Radio 702 | Automotive journalist Jacob Moshokoa gives us a bit of insight into the used car market in South Africa.
JOHANNESBURG - Gumtree has been regarded as the go-to website to purchase second-hand cars.
Speaking ahead of the second annual Gumtree Auto Pre-Owned Awards, automotive journalist Jacob Moshokoa says: “A lot of consumers, refer to Gumtree to look for their next cars.
“About 60% of cars you see on the road are generally second-hand cars. The second-hand market in South Africa continues to grow.”
Moshokoa says these awards help South Africans decide on which are the best second-hand cars to purchase.
“They sort of do the hard work for the consumer, where a panel of judges are selected to test-drive the cars, look at their maintenance plans and see the overall conditions of the cars and the depreciation value of cars.”
The panellists go through different cars under different categories and all of these cars have to be under R300,000.
Listen to the audio find out more.
(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)
