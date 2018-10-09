[LISTEN] ‘It seems like South Africa doesn’t care about coloured people at all’
CapeTalk | Jerome Lottering's, leader of the Camissa Movement, says programmes should be put in place to monitor the progress of coloured communities.
CAPE TOWN – Questions have been raised over government’s treatment of the coloured community following a tweet by rapper YoungstaCPT and recent protests.
A week ago, the rapper took to social media and said: “It seems like South Africa doesn’t care about coloured people at all.”
This came as coloured communities in parts of Gauteng took to the streets in protest against crime and inequality.
It seems like South Africa doesn’t care about coloured people at all— Youngsta Kaapstad (@YoungstaCpt) October 3, 2018
During an interview with CapeTalk, Jerome Lottering, leader of the Camissa Movement, said: “We can agree the drugs, crime and general decay of these communities are more pronounced. Government has to a certain extent acknowledged that this is happening. Certainly, Gauteng Premier David Makhura acknowledged at the last ANC conference that they had been leaving coloured communities behind.”
