[LISTEN] Bryan Habana talks retirement, digital sports marketing agency
CapeTalk | CapeTalk’s Bruce Whitfield interviews the legendary Springbok Bryan Habana about what’s next for him after retiring from rugby.
CAPE TOWN – Bryan Habana, together with Retroviral co-founder Mike Sharman, has launched a new creative digital sports marketing agency.
Habana says the agency aims to produce innovative digital content.
“Myself and Mike Sharman have been talking for a couple of months now and dabbling my feet into cold water of business, which is very different to what the sporting professional environment is. But Mike and his team come with heaps of experience and hopefully I can play my part.”

