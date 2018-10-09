Ramaphosa: Land reform can restore dignity

President Ramaphosa stressed that there are millions of South Africans still living in poverty who continue to be excluded from the economy.

CAPE TOWN - President Cyril Ramaphosa has emphasised that addressing the land issue will restore people’s dignity.

Ramaphosa was the main speaker at the annual Desmond Tutu International Peace Lecture held at the Artscape Theatre on Monday night. Previous speakers include the late former UN Secretary-General Kofi Anan, former Public Protector Thuli Madonsela, as well as Pakistani human rights activist, Hinna Jillani.

Ramaphosa stressed that there are millions of South Africans still living in poverty who continue to be excluded from the economy.

He also emphasised the importance of getting more people involved in the country's economy through creating more jobs.

“Effective land reform where emerging farmers are provided with adequate support and poor households receive well-located land for housing in urban area is both a moral and economic imperative.”

Ramaphosa says that as long as inequality exists in society, peace will not be possible.

