JSE given 7 days to respond to Gauteng shutdown demands

It was a small turnout there with fewer than 20 people outside the JSE, demanding a stake in the country's economy.

Representatives and coordinators of Shutdown Gauteng marched outside the JSE, delivering a memorandum of demands to its officials. Picture: Thomas Holder/EWN
Representatives and coordinators of Shutdown Gauteng marched outside the JSE, delivering a memorandum of demands to its officials. Picture: Thomas Holder/EWN
24 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - The Johannesburg Stock Exchange (JSE) now has seven days to consider a letter submitted by southern Johannesburg communities demanding inclusion in the economy.

About 20 protesters representing residents staged a picket outside the stock exchange earlier on Tuesday, calling on listed companies to create jobs for the marginalised.

The picket is part of the so-called Shutdown Gauteng campaign which aims to force the government to pay attention to communities in the south.

It was a small turnout there with fewer than 20 people outside the JSE, demanding a stake in the country's economy.

One of the organisers Anthony Williams says community members will also take part in their campaign planned for later this week dubbed “Blood Friday”.

“It’s massive, bigger than we thought… the support from people who want to hide their identity who are very key and strategic people in the country, we’ve got a lot of those including academics and business people.”

Williams says residents will march from Westbury to the legislature to raise their grievances with Premier David Makhura in downtown Johannesburg on Friday.

LISTEN: ‘It seems like South Africa doesn’t care about coloured people at all’

(Edited by Winnie Theletsane)

