Indonesia earthquake survivors fight over water due to aid shortage

A team of 32 volunteers travelling with the Gift of the Givers are in the country providing medical and humanitarian assistance and search and recovery operations.

This is 38-year-old Merlina who is living in a tent after the earthquake. She lives in Ngataburu where residents are understood to sometimes fight for water. It’s a scarce resource here and not much aid has arrived this side of town. Picture: Ziyanda Ngcobo/EWN.
This is 38-year-old Merlina who is living in a tent after the earthquake. She lives in Ngataburu where residents are understood to sometimes fight for water. It's a scarce resource here and not much aid has arrived this side of town. Picture: Ziyanda Ngcobo/EWN.
2 hours ago

PALU - Residents living in the Petobo village in Indonesia have been fighting over water due to a lack of aid in the region following a devastating earthquake which triggered a tsunami.

A team of 32 volunteers travelling with the Gift of the Givers are in the country providing medical and humanitarian assistance and search and recovery operations.

Close to 2,000 people have been confirmed dead following the natural disaster 10 days ago.

Thousands more are believed to be trapped under the rubble.

The Gift of the Givers' medical team has visited a temporary clinic in Palu where they attended to nine patients with minor injuries.

The group then moved to the rural village of Petobo where they treated 60-year-old Pak Ehsan who was injured after a wall collapsed on him during the 7.5 magnitude earthquake.

Ehsan’s feet were electrocuted after an electric pole fell in the water he was floating in.

Orthopedic surgeon Mounim Korchi: “He tried to treat himself with some local herbs. It seems like there is a lot of dead tissue that needs to be removed.”

Residents in the area are in dire need of water amid reports that locals have been fighting over the scarce resource.

(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)

