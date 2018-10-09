How 'pensioner' Tito Mboweni keeps it lit on Twitter

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 30°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 31°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 29°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 29°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 30°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 31°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 33°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 32°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 33°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 30°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 31°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 32°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 32°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 30°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 32°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 19°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 19°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 19°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 16°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 16°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 31°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 32°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 33°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 34°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 32°C
  • 19°C
  • Sun
  • 34°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 31°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 32°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 33°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 32°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 29°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 30°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 29°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 16°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 10°C
Go

How 'pensioner' Tito Mboweni keeps it lit on Twitter

New Finance Minister Tito Mboweni clearly loves Twitter - and he's remarkably good at it for a 'pensioner'.

Picture: @Tito_Mboweni/Twitter
Picture: @Tito_Mboweni/Twitter
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG - Tito Mboweni waited a loooooong time to become Finance Minister, a position many felt he was destined for after serving as South African Reserve Bank governor for 10 years from 1999.

Since 2009, he's been keeping himself busy with a series of business ventures, corporate gigs and ... Twitter.

Mboweni clearly loves the social media platform, giving people a glimpse into his life, political thoughts and sense of humour.

In February, Mboweni tweeted that he was "not available for Minister of Finance."

He added, "You cannot recycle the same people all over again. It is time for young people ... Not Cabinet. We have done that."

However, in recent weeks Mboweni seemed to be changing his tune, or at the very least, reminiscing about the past.

It seems Mboweni also foresaw his new life as finance minister in August already.

Picture: @Tito_Mboweni/Twitter

Now that he's finance minister, will we see Mboweni - who has a song named after him - retreating from sharing his thoughts on Twitter?

Timeline

Popular in Lifestyle

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA