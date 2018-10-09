How 'pensioner' Tito Mboweni keeps it lit on Twitter

New Finance Minister Tito Mboweni clearly loves Twitter - and he's remarkably good at it for a 'pensioner'.

Tito Mboweni waited a loooooong time to become Finance Minister, a position many felt he was destined for after serving as South African Reserve Bank governor for 10 years from 1999.

Since 2009, he's been keeping himself busy with a series of business ventures, corporate gigs and ... Twitter.

Mboweni clearly loves the social media platform, giving people a glimpse into his life, political thoughts and sense of humour.

The Youth League at the Farm!👌🏿👌🏿 pic.twitter.com/EANOtkDHPf — Tito Mboweni (@tito_mboweni) August 31, 2018

I never realized that I was taller! Taller than the good Dr!! pic.twitter.com/zfBuWdQXpw — Tito Mboweni (@tito_mboweni) September 11, 2018

In February, Mboweni tweeted that he was "not available for Minister of Finance."

He added, "You cannot recycle the same people all over again. It is time for young people ... Not Cabinet. We have done that."

However, in recent weeks Mboweni seemed to be changing his tune, or at the very least, reminiscing about the past.

There was a time when people talked about the 3 TMs ( Prez Thabo Mbeki, Trevor Manuel and Tito Mboweni). The economy even reached 6% GDP growth! Remember that! Down memory lane!! With Prez CR, we can do that again but inclusive growth. Doable. 👍🏿 — Tito Mboweni (@tito_mboweni) September 12, 2018

The first bank notes I signed in 1999! pic.twitter.com/ttxwiOIdpJ — Tito Mboweni (@tito_mboweni) August 8, 2018

It seems Mboweni also foresaw his new life as finance minister in August already.

Now that he's finance minister, will we see Mboweni - who has a song named after him - retreating from sharing his thoughts on Twitter?