Gigaba expected in hot seat as Gupta naturalisation probe resumes

After turning away Home Affairs Malusi Gigaba last month, he's back on the inquiry’s witness list.

CAPE TOWN - A parliamentary inquiry into the naturalisation of Gupta family members is set to continue on Tuesday.

Last month, Members of Parliament heard two days of evidence from Home Affairs officials, some of whom testified how work permits and other travel documents were expedited for Gupta family members, their associates and employees.

The Home Affairs Committee is one of four committees probing state capture.

The committee plans to hear a second round of testimony from deputy Director-General for Immigration Services, Jackie Mackay.

He's previously told the committee that he's never met any of the Guptas nor played a role in their naturalisation applications.

Another official who will return to the hot seat is Major Kobese.

Last month, he testified that he communicated with the former head of Sahara Computers, Ashu Chawla, who arranged many of the visas for the family, their associates and employees.

Also due to testify on Tuesday is Ronald Steyn, a Home Affairs official previously based at the Indian High Commission in New Delhi.

Minister Gigaba is then expected to wrap up testimony.

Last month, the committee said it first needed to hear more from Home Affairs officials, before it could turn its attention to Gigaba.

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)