Gift of the Givers volunteers undeterred after 'quake shakes Palu

Residents were rudely awakened by the rupture on Tuesday morning causing aid workers to evacuate their rooms and tents and run for safety.

PALU - A group of volunteers travelling with NGO, Gift of the Givers, in Indonesia say they are shaken but remain undeterred after a 5.2 magnitude tremor struck the city of Palu in Indonesia.

Residents were rudely awakened by the rupture on Tuesday morning causing aid workers to evacuate their rooms and tents and run for safety.

#Indonesia [WATCH] The @GiftoftheGivers team has had a rude awakening after being woken up by a 5.2 magnitude tremor just after 5 am. There were at least 3 or 4 mild tremors before the last big one. Watch how a few volunteers reacted. ZN pic.twitter.com/mGprqJxxub — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) October 8, 2018

A devastating 7.5 magnitude earthquake killed nearly 2,000 people, just 10 days ago.

The Gift of the Givers' Qasim Bhorat says Tuesday's quake gave him a perspective of the psychological trauma that Indonesians living in Palu experienced.

“For me, it was fight or flight. I literally jumped out of the door.”

#Indonesia [WATCH] @GiftoftheGivers Dr Qasim Bhorat says “It was fight or flight”, when describing what went through his mind when the 5.2 magnitude earthquake struck the city of Palu earlier this morning.There were at least 3 mild tremors before the big one.ZN pic.twitter.com/v7N6XKm7QO — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) October 9, 2018

One of the residents who live next door to the campsite, Ayu Palintin, says the latest quake was triggering.

#Indonesia [WATCH] A local resident here in Palu who is one of the neighbours with the @GiftoftheGivers camp shares how she felt when the 5.2 magnitude quake struck at around 5am. She shares her continued trauma about experiencing aftershocks from the initial quake. ZN pic.twitter.com/vSMUHNBT9e — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) October 8, 2018

Most team members in the area say Tuesday morning’s tremor left them feeling more compassionate to affected locals who went through far worse losing their relatives and homes

#Indonesia This patient is having the stitches on her head checked by orthopedic surgeon Mounim Korchi from Denmark.Through our translator she says a rock fell on her head during the earthquake. ZN pic.twitter.com/OLIWfaJ2pq — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) October 9, 2018

#Indonesia Orthopedic surgeon Mounim Korchi attending to 60 year old Pak Ehsan in the village of Petobo.A brick wall collapsed onto him.Both his feet also got electrocuted when an electricity pole and its cables fell into the water and injured Ehsan. ZN pic.twitter.com/KM0PxMhWpt — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) October 9, 2018

(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)