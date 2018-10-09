Popular Topics
Gift of the Givers volunteers undeterred after 'quake shakes Palu

Residents were rudely awakened by the rupture on Tuesday morning causing aid workers to evacuate their rooms and tents and run for safety.

An Indonesian patient is having the stitches on her head checked by orthopaedic surgeon Mounim Korchi from Denmark after a rock fell on her head during the earthquake on 9 October 2018. Picture: Ziyanda Ngcobo/EWN
An Indonesian patient is having the stitches on her head checked by orthopaedic surgeon Mounim Korchi from Denmark after a rock fell on her head during the earthquake on 9 October 2018. Picture: Ziyanda Ngcobo/EWN
one hour ago

PALU - A group of volunteers travelling with NGO, Gift of the Givers, in Indonesia say they are shaken but remain undeterred after a 5.2 magnitude tremor struck the city of Palu in Indonesia.

Residents were rudely awakened by the rupture on Tuesday morning causing aid workers to evacuate their rooms and tents and run for safety.

A devastating 7.5 magnitude earthquake killed nearly 2,000 people, just 10 days ago.

The Gift of the Givers' Qasim Bhorat says Tuesday's quake gave him a perspective of the psychological trauma that Indonesians living in Palu experienced.

“For me, it was fight or flight. I literally jumped out of the door.”

One of the residents who live next door to the campsite, Ayu Palintin, says the latest quake was triggering.

Most team members in the area say Tuesday morning’s tremor left them feeling more compassionate to affected locals who went through far worse losing their relatives and homes

(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)

