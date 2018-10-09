The specialised service will now be available from the Gautrain Marlboro station to Kelvin, Buccleuch and Greenstone Mall.

The Gautrain Management Agency has launched a midibus service in three new areas.

The service will integrate the taxi industry with the Gautrain system.

MEC for Roads and Transport in Gauteng, Ismail Vadi joined Joanne Joseph on the Afternoon Drive.

This is a scheduled taxi service that has been introduced by Gautrain in partnership with the Alexandra Taxi Association. Ismail Vadi, MEC for Roads and Transport

This #TransportMonth #OTM_SA2018 official launch by @ismailvadi for the @TheGautrain Midibus routes from Marlboro station to your area of work or play. For more info visit https://t.co/fyooG1hxgv or call 0860 GAUTRAIN. #GautrainMidiBus — Gautrain (@TheGautrain) October 8, 2018

What we have found is that people would like to take the Gautrain but they are concerned about the last mile getting to their actual place of work and what we are now doing through the taxi industry is making sure we provide a dedicated service. Ismail Vadi, MEC for Roads and Transport

This article first appeared on 702 : Gautrain introduces midibus service in three areas