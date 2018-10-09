'Gauteng shutdown' representatives demonstrate outside JSE
The demonstration forms part of the Gauteng total shutdown.
JOHANNESBURG - About 20 community leaders representing residents from southern Johannesburg have gathered outside the JSE in Sandton, demanding predominantly coloured communities be included in the economy.
LISTEN: ‘It seems like South Africa doesn’t care about coloured people at all’
Protesters want President Cyril Ramaphosa to attend to their demands, which include jobs and an end to drug and gang-related violence.
Community leaders gathered outside the JSE. They’re holding up placards and demanding a better life for coloured people.
Protest organiser Anthony Williams says they demand companies listed on the stock exchange include them in the economy or face punishment when they “cut off the blood flow of the companies”.
Williams didn’t clarify what punishment these companies could face, simply warning of more protests for jobs.
“These guys have all got businesses around the country. This is not an exclusive so-called coloured people [problem] here in Johannesburg. This is what our people around the country are [struggling] with.”
#GPShutdown WATCH: The marchers singing “what have we done” before arriving at the JSE earlier. pic.twitter.com/ez9JpzaEoW— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) October 9, 2018
#GPShutdown Police are also here #EconomicInclusion pic.twitter.com/XN8OV4p86i— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) October 9, 2018
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
