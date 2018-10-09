'Gauteng shutdown' movement to march to JSE in Sandton

Committee member Anthony Williams says protesters are made up of residents from various communities in Joburg.

JOHANNESBURG – Organisers of the total shutdown movement in Gauteng will march to the Johannesburg Stock Exchange (JSE) in Sandton on Tuesday morning.

Protesters will hand over a letter of notice to executives at the JSE, highlighting companies listed on the stock market which they say are unresponsive and aloof to the plight of the majority of South Africans.

Organisers say that another protest is planned for Friday under the banner of 'Blood Friday' to pay respect to Heather Peterson who was killed in Westbury during an alleged gang-related shooting two weeks ago.

Committee member Anthony Williams says protesters are made up of residents from various communities in Joburg.

“There’s about six communities that have indicated that they want to join the march, like Ennerdale, Eden Park and Eldorado Park.”

