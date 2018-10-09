Desmond Tutu doing well in hospital, says foundation

[WATCH LIVE] Parly probe into Gupta naturalisation resumes
Tutu was admitted to a Cape Town hospital late last month.
CAPE TOWN - After celebrating his 87th birthday on Sunday, Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu is said to be doing well. The archbishop spent his special day in hospital.
Chairperson of the Despond and Leah Tutu Legacy Foundation Marlene le Roux says: “The arch and Aunty Leah made a decision for his health. We rather want him alive and healthy. We still need his mind and direction. That’s why he decided to watch his lecture from bed in hospital.”
WATCH: Desmond Tutu International Peace Lecture underway
