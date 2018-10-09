Dams feeding CT at 76% capacity as water consumption rises

The City of Cape Town relaxed water restrictions from level 6B to level 5 at the start of this month.

CAPE TOWN - It's getting hotter in Cape Town yet dam levels have gone up ever so slightly.

Dams feeding the city are standing at just over 76%. But water consumption is rising steadily as temperatures go up.

The City of Cape Town’s Jean-Marie De Waal says: “For now, Cape Town must do its very best to remain in the lower 500 million litre per day usage band, until another limit is imposed by the national Department of Water and Sanitation for the coming year.”

The municipality says its decision to relax restrictions on consumers was based on signs of water conservation, rising dam levels, as well as assessments and consultations with water users and municipalities.

University of Cape Town academic, Kevin Winter, says that he supports the city's decision and adds that the move will bring some relief to Cape Town's tourism industry and to residents.

A further assessment of future adjustments will be made once the national Water Department makes a ruling for the new hydrological year or advises on an interim relaxation.

