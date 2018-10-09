Popular Topics
Cyril Ramaphosa to make statement on Nhlanhla Nene at 4:30pm

The Presidency has confirmed that Cyril Ramaphosa and Nhlanhla Nene spoke on Sunday about the implications of the finance minister’s revelations at the state capture commission.

Finance Minister Nhlanhla Nene. Picture: GCIS.
Finance Minister Nhlanhla Nene. Picture: GCIS.
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG - President Cyril Ramaphosa says he will make a public statement at 4.30 pm on Tuesday on the developments surrounding Finance Minister Nhlanhla Nene's future.

Ramaphosa will address a media briefing in Cape Town.

The Presidency has confirmed that Ramaphosa and Nene spoke on Sunday about the implications of the finance minister’s revelations at the state capture commission.

Nene revealed last week that he visited the Gupta family’s Saxonwold home on four occasions when he was still deputy finance minister, contradicting a 2016 interview in which he said he only bumped into the family during public gatherings.

Timeline

