Cyril Ramaphosa to make statement on Nhlanhla Nene at 4:30pm
The Presidency has confirmed that Cyril Ramaphosa and Nhlanhla Nene spoke on Sunday about the implications of the finance minister’s revelations at the state capture commission.
JOHANNESBURG - President Cyril Ramaphosa says he will make a public statement at 4.30 pm on Tuesday on the developments surrounding Finance Minister Nhlanhla Nene's future.
Ramaphosa will address a media briefing in Cape Town.
Nene revealed last week that he visited the Gupta family’s Saxonwold home on four occasions when he was still deputy finance minister, contradicting a 2016 interview in which he said he only bumped into the family during public gatherings.
