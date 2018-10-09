CSA announces Proteas women’s T20 World Cup squad

The sixth edition of the ten-team tournament will take place across three venues – Antigua, Saint Lucia and Guyana.

JOHANNESBURG - Cricket South Africa (CSA) has gone for a balance of experience and inexperience in the 15-woman squad for the upcoming Women’s World T20 tournament set to take place in the West Indies between 9 and 24 November.

Dane van Niekerk will lead the side into the 10-team World Cup, which will be staged in three venues.

Coach Hilton Moreeng will have three untested players at his disposal – women who’ve never tasted a World Cup - Tumi Sekhukhune, Robyn Searle and Saarah Smith, while the stalwarts Trisha Chetty and Shabnim Ismail make their return to the team after recovering from injury.

Ismail and Chetty missed the recently concluded tour of the Windies, where South Africa drew in the T20Is and the ODI series.

The most notable exclusion from this team is fast bowler Ayabonga Khaka, she’s not fully recovered from her shoulder injury.

CSA chief executive Thabang Moroe wished the women all the luck as they go in search of their maiden world title.

"Good luck to our Proteas Ladies as they head for the West Indies with high expectations for the ICC Women’s World T20. They reached the semi-final of this tournament in Bangladesh in 2014 and came agonisingly close to a first appearance in a final in last year’s ICC Women’s World Cup in England. The time has now arrived for them to take that next step forward and get into the championship match. They can take a lot of justifiable confidence out of their recently completed tour of the West Indies where they drew both the ODI and T20 Series against their hosts who are the defending champions for the ICC World T20."

Proteas ICC Women’s World Cup Squad:

Dané van Niekerk (captain, Eastern Province), Chloe Tryon (KwaZulu-Natal Coastal) Lizelle Lee (North West), Suné Luus (Northerns), Shabnim Ismail (Gauteng), Masabata Klaas (North West), Mignon du Preez (Northerns), Marizanne Kapp (Eastern Province), Laura Wolvaardt (Western Province), Raisibe Ntozakhe (Gauteng), Zintle Mali (Border), Robyn Searle (Gauteng), Tumi Sekhukhune (Easterns) Saarah Smith (Western Province), Trisha Chetty (Gauteng).