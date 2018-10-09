Popular Topics
Cele promises to deploy anti-gang unit to Hanover Park

The minister addressed residents on Monday after visiting the parents of murdered 19-year-old Ameerodien Noordien.

FILE: Police Minister Bheki Cele addresses community members in Browns Farm near Nyanga. The minister visited the area after the death of four people. Picture: Cindy Archillies/EWN
one hour ago

CAPE TOWN - Police Minister Bheki Cele has promised Hanover Park residents the South African Police Service (SAPS)’s newly established anti-gang unit will be deployed to the area.

Cele addressed residents on Monday after visiting the parents of murdered 19-year-old Ameerodien Noordien.

The teenager, who worked for disaster relief group Gift of the Givers, was shot and killed in gang crossfire outside his home on Friday night.

Cele says the unit comprising of more than 90 officers at this stage have already been deployed, however, the project has yet to be launched.

“Their job will be to close the space for the gangsters on the streets of Hanover Park, to make sure those streets are safe and our young people can play outside after dawn.”

(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)

