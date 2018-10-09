Cause of death of woman found in ditch along Jukskei River still unclear

Paramedics were called to the scene in Jukskei Park on Saturday morning after a jogger discovered the body.

JOHANNESBURG - The body of a woman has been found in a ditch along the Jukskei River.

It’s understood she had a large wound to her neck. ER24s Russel Meiring says the cause of death is still unclear.

“Unfortunately, nothing could be done for her. She was declared dead. The details surrounding this incident are not yet know. The local authorities were on scene for further investigations.”

Last month, Police Minister Bheki Cele and National Police Commissioner Khehla Sitole released the 2017/2018 crime stats in Parliament. The increase in the number of cases of violence against women and children was described as a crisis.

The figures show that of the more than 20,000 murders during the period, 20% were women and children.

Centre for the Study of Violence and Reconciliation’s Dominique Dix-Peek said the crime trends were extremely worrying.

“There was an estimation that between 10 and 25% of sexual offenses get reported, and basically shows that we’re a country in crisis in terms of gender-based violence.”

The Institute for Security Studies' Gareth Newham says there must be better support for social services. The stats show that 3,915 women and children were murdered in the last financial year.

Additional reporting by Barry Bateman.

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)