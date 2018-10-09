Business as usual as Nene heads to Indonesia for IMF, World Bank meeting
The minister is expected to travel to Indonesia on Tuesday to represent South Africa at the annual meeting of the International Monetary Fund and the World Bank.
JOHANNESBURG - Finance Minister Nhlanhla Nene is getting on with state business as calls for his resignation mount.
The minister is expected to travel to Indonesia on Tuesday to represent South Africa at the annual meeting of the International Monetary Fund and the World Bank.
Nene has come under fire after admitting at the Zondo Commission of Inquiry that he met with the Guptas on several occasions.
WATCH: #StateCaptureInquiry: Nene's testimony in 3 minutes
This contradicted an earlier statement in 2016 where he claimed he'd only bumped into members of the family at public gatherings.
Despite Nene’s public apology for lying about his interactions with the Gupta family, calls for him to step down are growing.
The Presidency has also still not officially confirmed or denied reports that Nene asked President Cyril Ramaphosa to relieve him of his duties.
But Nene himself seems to be getting on with business as usual. Treasury has confirmed to Eyewitness News that the minister will attend the annual IMF and World Bank meeting in Indonesia -which takes place from 9-14 October.
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
Popular in Politics
-
Ramaphosa demands answers over Zuma secret meeting
-
Cosatu: Nene must pay the price for misleading South Africans
-
ANC won't be drawn on Nene's future
-
ANC sends mixed signals on 'probe' into alleged plot to oust Ramaphosa
-
[WATCH] ANC officially launches its new website
-
Zulu king wants land reform to exclude his territories
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.