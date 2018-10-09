Business as usual as Nene heads to Indonesia for IMF, World Bank meeting

The minister is expected to travel to Indonesia on Tuesday to represent South Africa at the annual meeting of the International Monetary Fund and the World Bank.

JOHANNESBURG - Finance Minister Nhlanhla Nene is getting on with state business as calls for his resignation mount.

Nene has come under fire after admitting at the Zondo Commission of Inquiry that he met with the Guptas on several occasions.



This contradicted an earlier statement in 2016 where he claimed he'd only bumped into members of the family at public gatherings.

Despite Nene’s public apology for lying about his interactions with the Gupta family, calls for him to step down are growing.

The Presidency has also still not officially confirmed or denied reports that Nene asked President Cyril Ramaphosa to relieve him of his duties.

But Nene himself seems to be getting on with business as usual. Treasury has confirmed to Eyewitness News that the minister will attend the annual IMF and World Bank meeting in Indonesia -which takes place from 9-14 October.

