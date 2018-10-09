Black Friday 2018: SA shoppers could save an average of R2,600

JOHANNESBURG - South African shoppers taking part in Black Friday sales this year could save an average of R2,587, according to a new survey.

Black Friday research by Global Analysis Team surveyed 12,000 shoppers from 55 countries, including South Africa, to track spending and saving trends on the event, which originally started in the US.

Black Friday 2018 will be on 23 November.

The survey suggests that 66% of South Africans will participate in Black Friday this year (an increase of almost 12 percentage points compared to 2017).

The vast majority of consumers will shop both online and offline (64%), the rest will either opt for traditional offline-only (20%) or online-only (16%) option.

For comparison, in 2017 the percentage of users choosing brick and mortar stores only was higher by almost half (from 20,16% to 39,62%).

Clothes, electronics and shoes are the most popular items to buy on Black Friday.

Black Friday is well known for its discounts reaching as high as 80-90%. Even though the number of items available for a single dollar or with 90% discount is highly limited, those participating in Black Friday can count on legitimate bargains.

According to data, the biggest discounts were available for Americans (68% average markdown), Canadians (66%) and Ukrainians (66%).

A little less impressive were the rebates were found in Russia (58% average markdown), Brazil (57%) and Turkey (56%). The global average is around 55% off.