Big blow for Proteas women as Ntozakhe bowling found illegal
CAPE TOWN - The International Cricket Council (ICC) has announced that an independent assessment has found the bowling action of South Africa women’s cricket off-spinner Raisibe Ntozakhe to be illegal and as such, she has been suspended from bowling in international cricket with immediate effect.
The assessment revealed that all of her deliveries exceeded the 15 degrees level of tolerance permitted under the regulations.
Ntozakhe’s international suspension will also be recognised and enforced by all National Cricket Federations for domestic cricket events played in their own jurisdiction.
However, according to Article 11.5 of the Regulations and with the consent of the Cricket South Africa, Ntozakhe may be able to bowl in domestic cricket events played under the auspices of Cricket South Africa.
She was reported during ICC Women’s Championship ODI between the West Indies and South Africa on September 16 in Barbados and had undergone an independent assessment of her bowling action on September 28 at the University of Pretoria.
Ntozakhe can apply for a re-assessment after modifying her bowling action in accordance with Clause 4.5 of the Regulations.
Earlier on Tuesday Ntozakhe was named in the 15-woman squad to represents South Africa in the first ever stand-alone ICC Women's World T20 that will take place in West Indies.
